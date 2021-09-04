KoHo Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21,903.00 (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KoHo Chain has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. KoHo Chain has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $21,903.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00151452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00190278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.53 or 0.07839089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.89 or 0.99705903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.41 or 0.00993840 BTC.

About KoHo Chain

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KoHo Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KoHo Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

