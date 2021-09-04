Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.15 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.80.

KLIC stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.59. 525,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,901. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

