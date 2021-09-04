L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 7th (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LCAAU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. L Catterton Asia Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ LCAAU opened at $9.92 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $244,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.