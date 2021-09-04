Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Hits New 1-Year High at $309.29

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $309.29 and last traded at $307.58, with a volume of 7727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $304.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

