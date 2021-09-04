Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Decreases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PCAR traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $84.43. 2,053,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,319. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

