Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,261 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $54.87. 13,847,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,507,846. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

