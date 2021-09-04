Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 529,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. Gamida Cell makes up approximately 0.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.89% of Gamida Cell as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $291,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 346.1% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,450 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 351,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,677. The stock has a market cap of $266.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.91. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Gamida Cell Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

