Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 76,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

