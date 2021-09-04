Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 405 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $503.50. The stock had a trading volume of 629,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,730. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

