Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.270 EPS.

LE stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,541. The stock has a market cap of $931.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

