Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Lannett has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lannett will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

