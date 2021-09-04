Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$13.75

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.15.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 277.95. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$12.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.87.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

