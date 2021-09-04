Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Reaches $2.55 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.55 million and $94,186.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00138600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00182691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.93 or 0.07898957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,615.85 or 0.99801598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.00809613 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

