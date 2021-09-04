Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 107,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Lefteris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

