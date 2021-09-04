LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115,111 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,636. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

