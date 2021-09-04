Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 56,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,849. The company has a market cap of $385.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 641,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,624,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $248,329. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.