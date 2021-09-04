LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.81 million and $50,577.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00184045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00805441 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,053,521,704 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,193,416 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

