Linear (LINA) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $253.46 million and $40.96 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00122783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.51 or 0.00801737 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.