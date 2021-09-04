Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.