Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $356.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

