Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,261,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $356.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,076. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $399.60. The company has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

