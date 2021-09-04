Loom Network Trading 27.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $133.65 million and $147.43 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00123294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00181183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.20 or 0.00799111 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

