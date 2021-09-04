Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00065917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00138968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00168816 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.20 or 0.08018996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,941.93 or 1.00091055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00823543 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

