Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Winmark worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 134,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $207.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average of $194.62. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $151.26 and a one year high of $218.02.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.06% and a negative return on equity of 312.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

