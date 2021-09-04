Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 398.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,426 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gannett by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

NYSE:GCI opened at $6.42 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $915.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.