Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $195.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

