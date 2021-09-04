Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 23,454 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,454 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE IDA opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

