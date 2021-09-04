Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,975 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 17.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a market cap of $379.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $162.86 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

