Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

LOW stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.98. 2,260,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

