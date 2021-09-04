LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Shares Up 0.8%

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties.

