LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

