Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,266,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

