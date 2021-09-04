MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAG opened at $19.66 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 327.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

