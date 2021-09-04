Magnetar Financial LLC Has $948,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,298 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 325,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 473,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,922,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,163,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

