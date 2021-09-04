Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,604 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,612 shares of company stock worth $22,237,920 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.84.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

