Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MarketAxess by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $475.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.39. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

