Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,965 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

NYSE TFX opened at $398.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.02.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

