Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.51

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 10344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,580,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,034,000 after acquiring an additional 639,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after acquiring an additional 815,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after acquiring an additional 667,311 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

