Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Shares Up 13.1%

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.13 and last traded at C$8.97. 112,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 246,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDI. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$794.30 million and a P/E ratio of 80.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.14.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$128.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.6376178 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

