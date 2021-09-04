Major Drilling Group International’s (MDI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDI. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$9.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$794.30 million and a P/E ratio of 80.42. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.14.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$128.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.6376178 earnings per share for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

