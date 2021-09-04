MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.