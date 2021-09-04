Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

