Martha Stewart Sells 180,822 Shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Stock

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 180,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $992,712.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Martha Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Martha Stewart sold 10,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Martha Stewart sold 3,266 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $35,338.12.

On Friday, June 4th, Martha Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $32,220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQBG opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.39% of Sequential Brands Group worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc engages in promoting, marketing, and licensing portfolio of consumer brands. It provides fashion, home, athletic, and lifestyle categories, including Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe’s Jeans, Heelys, and GAIAM. It offers its products to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

