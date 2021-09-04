Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisition of Inphi Corporation is boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of -128.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.