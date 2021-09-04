Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.35. 1,112,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,434. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $140.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

