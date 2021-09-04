Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

