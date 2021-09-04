Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.88. 761,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average of $124.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

