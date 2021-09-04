Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 81.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,200,000 after buying an additional 439,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,771,000 after buying an additional 284,652 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $131.72. 659,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,600. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.26.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

