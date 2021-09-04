Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 946,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,173. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

