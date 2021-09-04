Maureen C. Watson Sells 10,037 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 622,631 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

